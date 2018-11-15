CrossOver is a compatibility layer, based on the open-source Wine project, that allows Mac and Linux users to run Windows software. The first beta release for Chrome OS arrived in 2016, and it has continued to improve since then.

Another update is now rolling out on the Play Store, with general improvements and official support for Quicken (a popular finance management tool). Here's the full changelog:

Core technology update to Wine 3.14.

Support for Quicken 2016 - 2018.

Bug fix for Office 365 installation.

Chromebox compatibility.

