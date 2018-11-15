Hue lights can be pricey, but buying refurbished is a good way to save some cash, especially when additional discounts are available. And wouldn't you know it, additional discounts are available today! Amazon has a number of Hue bulbs and package deals on sale for up to 38 percent off.
You can pick up a two-pack of White Ambiance bulbs — the ones that can change temperature, but not color — for $29.40, a 30 percent savings of $12.59. There's also a four-pack of dimmable white bulbs with a bridge for $50.71, which works out to 34 percent off the usual price.
Here's everything on offer:
- White and Color Ambiance bulb four-pack plus Hue Bridge – $115.47 ($44.52 off)
- LightStrip Plus – $45.47 ($19.48 off)
- White Ambiance bulb two-pack – $29.40 ($12.59 off)
- White and Color Ambiance bulb three-pack plus Hue Bridge – $87.49 ($31.51 off)
- LightStrip Plus Extension – $18.87 ($8.12 off)
- White Ambiance Starter Kit – $52.49 ($31.50 off)
- White and Color Ambiance Flood Light – $29.39 ($12.60 off)
- Philips Hue Bridge – $27.99 ($11 off)
- Dimmable White Bulb four-pack plus Hue Bridge – $50.71 ($26.28 off)
- White Ambiance Bulb four-pack plus Hue Bridge – $78.39 ($31.60 off)
- White Ambiance Flood Light – $17.49 ($7.49 off)
Whether you're looking to get your first smart lights or expand your collection, these are some seriously good deals. You'd better hurry, though — these prices are only good for about 11 more hours.
