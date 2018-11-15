The Pixel 3 launched with Call Screen, which allows Assistant to "answer" by asking who's calling and offering ways to respond to calls. At the event, Google promised that the feature would trickle down to the older Pixel and Pixel 2 phones in November. We're halfway through the month, and it looks like Call Screen is indeed starting to hit some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones.

We've gotten one tip from a reader with a Pixel 2 XL, and there's a post in r/GooglePixel showing it on a Pixel 2. However, Ryne and I both checked our Pixel 2 XLs, and even with the latest Phone app version, we couldn't get it to show up.

If you have a Pixel 2 or a Pixel 2 XL (or a Pixel/Pixel XL), let us know in the comments if you're seeing the call screen option.