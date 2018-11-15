Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got two Lovecraftian games, a minimal puzzler, a fantastic twist on Sokoban, a graphic novel that mixes in kung-fu action, an odd papercraft game with an enthralling story, and a new brain teaser form Infinity Games. Without further ado:

Brain Marmelade

Brain Marmelade is the first of two Lovecraftian games this week, and it features hand-drawn art that fits well with the horror theme. This is a 2D platformer, and you better believe you'll have to contend with a bunch of spooky enemies as you make your way through the gloomy world. The controls work well, and the way you attack with two separate buttons is pretty unique. So if you're looking for a solid indie platformer, look no further than Brain Marmelade.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Kolumno

DevilishGames' Kolumno is a minimal puzzle game with a simple goal, to get the ball from the top of the cylinder into the hole at the bottom of the screen. There are plenty of revolving obstacles in your way, so you'll have to take advantage of a few unique skills to make it to your goal. If you time your moves correctly, you'll get to move on to the next stage, and on it goes.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Qbik

Qbik is a pixel-based puzzle game filled with plenty of brainteasers. There are 63 levels to explore, and there is even a level editor that makes it easy to design your own puzzles. This way you'll always have fresh content to play. The gameplay reminds me a lot of Sokoban, but there are definitely a few more mechanics thrown in the mix for this release.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shuyan Saga™

Shuyan Saga is a graphic novel broken up into a few action segments that you get to control. Think of it as a comic book mixed with an action adventure game. The hand-drawn art is absolutely gorgeous, though the gameplay can be really challenging at times. Luckily the story is worth the struggle. Oh, and please keep in mind that the introductory price only nets you the first book. Book two and three will have to be purchased separately through in-app purchases.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $3.99

Cosmic Top Secret

Klassefilm's Cosmic Top Secret is a very odd release. It combines papercraft graphics with a mix of fantasy and reality storytelling. Ultimately it reveals a personal story from the developer's point of view as she sets out to discover more about her parent’s involvement with the Danish Intelligence Service during the Cold War. It's a little pretentious and extremely odd, but these things work in the game's favor.

Monetization: $10.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lovecraft Quest - A Comix Game

Lovecraft Quest is the second Lovecraftian release this week, and it's an adventure game that also contains plenty of comic book underpinnings. Think of it as a choose your own adventure, and you get the picture. The theme, of course, deals with Lovecraftian horror, and the story contains multiple endings that you can search out through numerous replays.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Harmony: Music Notes

Harmony: Music Notes is the latest release from Infinity Games, a quality developer that concentrates on puzzle games. Harmony is a relaxing title that uses music to its advantage. Each level has a grid with colored dots on it. Your job is to figure out where corresponding dots need to be placed so that the originals are mirrored across any white lines. As you place each dot a musical note will play, which makes for a pleasant experience as you solve each puzzle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $22.99

Be sure to check out our gaming coverage since the last Bonus Round: