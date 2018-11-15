Back in April, one of Jordan's complaints about the Asus ZenFone Max Plus M1 was that it shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat. Seven months later, Asus is rectifying that (sort of) with an update to 8.1 Oreo. It's a little frustrating that manufacturers aren't skipping right to Android 9 Pie, but Oreo has a lot of what's good about Pie, and late updates are better than no updates.
If you're sporting a Max Plus M1 and haven't seen the update yet, head to Settings > System > System updates to initiate the upgrade manually.
- Source:
- Asus
