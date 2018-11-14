YouTube's paid offerings are expanding to more and more countries. After an initial launch in the US in June, they have now reached over 25 nations worldwide and don't seem to be slowing down.

The latest additions are seven new countries spread across several continents:

Chile

Colombia

Japan

Peru

Portugal

Switzerland

Ukraine

To get started, go to youtube.com/premium and sign up. YouTube Music offers music streaming without the videos, and it's free with ads and no offline downloads. If you want ad-free access and offline streaming, you can get Music Premium. The more all-encompassing YouTube Premium gives you the same benefits as Music Premium plus an ad-free experience across all of YouTube's videos and access to exclusive content.