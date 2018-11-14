Withings has been busy since it was acquired back from Nokia by its co-founder this spring. Not only did it launch the Steel HR Sport hybrid smartwatch in September, it has now unveiled an updated version of its very first activity tracker from 2013, the Pulse. The new Pulse HR is a minimal fitness tracker with a price tag designed to match at $130, roughly $70 less than the Steel HR Sport.

Granted, $130 isn't the lowest you could go for a simple fitness tracker, but Withings' new wearable is meant to be a high quality experience. The Pulse HR features water resistance up to 5 meters (5 ATM), connected GPS tracking, and a 316L stainless steel casing holding an OLED display. Plus, it promises 20 days of battery life.

As for heart rate sensing, the watch's main purpose, it features a standard PPG (photoplethysmography) heart rate sensor. The watch runs the latest version of Withings' proprietary software, OS2, which brings with it path mapping, enhanced multi-sport tracking, new sleep tracking features, and notifications for all apps — not just for calls, texts, emails and events. Most of these features require the use of the accompanying Health Mate app, which can connect with a variety of other third-party fitness apps including Google Fit.

The Pulse HR is available for pre-order now on Withings' own website and Amazon with a release date of December 5th. The French company says additional wristband color options will be available starting January 2019.