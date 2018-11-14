T-Mobile has taken the wraps off of its Black Friday deals. This year, the company is offering the OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S9, and LG G7 ThinQ for "free" (or up to $750 off other phones) with trade-ins of eligible phones and the addition of a new line, as well as some deals on Bluetooth audio products.

Beginning on November 16th, which has apparently been dubbed "Magenta Black Friday," T-Mobile is offering $750 off phones (meaning that phones that retail for less than $750 are free) with a trade-in and a new line. That sounds great at a glance, but there are quite a few caveats. First of all, you can't trade any old phone in; it must be on this list. Additionally, you're paid via 36 monthly bill credits (over 3 years!), so it's not exactly an instant discount. If you are interested, here's the list of eligible phones:

The REVVL 2 is the only free phone (again, via monthly bill credits) that doesn't require a trade-in. Each account is limited to one of the aforementioned flagship phones (and 12 REVVL phones). For what it's worth, you can pay $84 with a new line (and no trade-in) to upgrade to the REVVL 2 Plus.

T-Mobile is offering deals on Samsung smartwatches, too. The Galaxy Watch and Gear S3 will both be part of buy one, get one 50% off (after 24 monthly bill credits) programs. Alternatively, you can get another smartwatch and get the second for $200 off, also via bill credits. At least one line needs to be new, and both devices must be purchased on T-Mobile's EIP.

The audio deals are perhaps the most interesting. Some are quite meh, but the JBL discounts undercut previous all-time-lows by $50.

That's all of the deals. Again, they go live on Friday, November 16th.