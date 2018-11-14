JBL by Harman, one of several audio brands now under the Harman group owned by Samsung, has just announced two new Bluetooth speakers made for parties, reminiscent of something Sony already offers. They're not only huge but also offer their own light shows — just in case your house party wasn't already the hottest ticket in town.

There are two sizes available. The larger JBL PartyBox 300 has a 10,000mAh battery promising 18 hours of battery life, while the PartyBox 200 has to be plugged in. Both have identical specs otherwise, including three light show options (Meter, Pulse, and Party modes), mic and guitar inputs, Bluetooth connectivity, USB playback, and TWS or RCA support.

Two 6.5" woofers alongside three 2.5" tweeters are on board, offering a frequency response of 45Hz-20kHz. So far they've only been announced officially in India, but they're also appearing on the UK JBL site and also at B&H Photo in the US for pre-order, so a global release must be just around the corner. The PartyBox 200 costs INR 32,499 / / £329.99 / $399.95 and the PartyBox 300 is INR 35,999 / £399.99 / $449.95. If you're in India, you can get them right now for 15% and 11% off, respectively.