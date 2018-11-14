Couldn't afford a Pixel 3 when it first came out? Google's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals significantly reduce the overall price of Google's latest smartphone in the US. Beginning with pre-Black Friday offers, Google has shared several new deals on its latest smartphone and other Made by Google products.

Pre-Black Friday and on the day itself, Google tells us it is offering the following (pretty impressive) Pixel 3 discounts:

Buy one Pixel 3 or 3 XL and get the second phone for up to 50 percent off (November 16th to 21st).

$150 discount on the Pixel 3, $200 discount on the Pixel 3 XL (November 22nd to 25th).

The above Black Friday deal brings the $799 64GB Pixel 3 to $649, and the $899 64GB Pixel 3 XL to $699.

On Cyber Monday (November 26th), a few more offers open up on the Google Store, just for the day. The deals include:

Buy a Pixel 3/3 XL and get a Home Hub ($149 regular price) for free, plus a $50 Google Store credit.

Save $60 on the Daydream View.

Save $20 on a My Case purchase.

Buy two Google Home Max speakers and save $150.

Save $129 on a bundle of the Google Home Hub, Google Home and Wifi 3-pack.

Additionally, Pixelbooks are discounted by $300 from November 18th to 28th, and Google Clips wireless smart cameras are 50 percent off from November 18th to 26th.

There are no links to the specific deals yet, but we will update this post when the promotions go live on the days mentioned above.