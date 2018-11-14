The Google Pixelbook is the Chromebook of dreams. It runs Chrome OS, sure. And it doesn't run proper Photoshop or Lightroom, sure. But it's a beautifully made convertible with a keyboard to die for and it also has a touchscreen so you can make the most of Android apps. Right now, in the UK, you can get it for £300 off in every configuration.

So that's £699 for the base model with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. At that price, it's hard not to recommend, but if you want a bit more storage or a better processor with more memory, the other options are also discounted. Check out the different configurations below:

If you still need persuading, check out David's review or this editorial extolling the machine's virtues even further. According to the Google Store, the discount runs from today until midnight on November 26th, after Black Friday — so you've got a bit of time to mull it over.

For those of you in jealous types in the US, you'll be pleased to hear that Best Buy will be running a similar deal for Black Friday.