There are few things more useful than a well-placed USB-C charger. Whether it's your smartphone, tablet, or laptop — some gadget of yours probably needs charging, and one of the greatest luxuries in life, if you can afford it, is the ability to purchase chargers and strew them all around all your usual haunts. Generally, it can be a bit costly to shell out for powerful chargers, but these coupon codes from Aukey make it a little more feasible.

Currently, Aukey is offering coupons for the 46W USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charger, 60W USB-C PD charger, and USB-C PD car charger with 39W output. Find the codes and other details below.

46W USB-C PD charger for $24.49 ($10 off $44 regular price) with coupon code AUKEY1AY. No set expiry date.

60W USB-C PD charger for $37 ($13 off $50 regular price) with coupon code AUKEY2AY. Expires 11:59 PM PDT 11/15).

USB-C PD car charger for $14 ($6 off $20 regular price) with coupon code AUKEY7CY. Expires 11:59 PM PDT 11/17).

Of the two house chargers mentioned above, the 60W gadget features one USB-C port and two USB-A ports, while the 46W wall charger has just one USB-C port and one standard USB port. If you're interested in the 60W charger note that the deal expires tomorrow, November 15th — but you've got at least a few days to consider the other two deals.