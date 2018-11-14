Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday. Today's list is much smaller than Monday's, though it has fewer items of note. Still, take a look through what's on offer today to see if anything catches your eye.
Free
Apps
- Converter - Offline Material Unit Measurements $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- TODO New Missions :Gamy TODO list Professional App $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Ray Watermark - Watermark Photos with QR,Logo,Text $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Speed Math 2018 - Ad free $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SoundMAX - Equalizer & Music Booster $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sticker Packs For Chat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tabkhaty $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private Browser Pro incognito anonymous browsing $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ray Financial Calculator Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Rolly Egg (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- CashKnight ( Gem Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pepoland: TSW - Gansta Life Simulator [Premium] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- I Monster-pro Roguelike RPG(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Can You Escape - Rescue Lucy from Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Halloween Cemetery 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $1.09 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Broken Glass Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Random Dungeon Generator for D&D and Pathfinder $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Need to do! Pro - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- VLk Text Editor PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Brea keven Point multiple products Business $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Family Budget $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn English Language Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The 8051 Simulator Pro $3.79 -> $1.41; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Master VPN - Pro $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MyLand Pro $24.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Piano Practice Assistant $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Editor Pro – Filters, Sticker, Collage Maker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ProCapture $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperPano $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- UltraCorder $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperFuse $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Phocus : Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Total Calculator-Paid $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tower Defense: Next WAR LUX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ALONE IN SPACE: ESCAPE $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blade of Sky $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ILLEGAL SPEED RACING $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Robot Wars $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sky Fighters $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Dead Town: Walking Zombies $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xtreme Rally Championship $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 7 days
- FreeCell Prime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Prime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Techions (BETA / INITIAL RELEASE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Techions Clr (BETA / INITIAL RELEASE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Empire Zooper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spring Cherry Blossom Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DARK PIXEL - ICON PACK $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments