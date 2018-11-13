You've may have heard about the bug affecting Pixel phones whereby photos taken with the camera are not saved — well now it appears there's a similar issues with texts as well. According to a tip we've received, the latest security update (Nov 5th) could be causing text SMS messages to disappear for some.

Our tipster is not the only one to notice this, either, as there are several similar reports on Reddit with even more commenters chipping in to say they too have experienced the problem. Users of both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL have been affected — and many of them hadn't backed up their messages since getting the phone, amplifying the annoyance and inconvenience.

We're not entirely sure if this is a bug with the Pixel 3 itself or just the Messages app, but there don't seem to be any reports of it happening on other devices. One user said they called Google support but did not get any relevant help. We've reached out to Google to see what's going on, but we haven't heard anything back yet. Let us know in the comments if this is something you've also experienced.