After teasing us for what felt like years across Twitter and Twitch, Beamdog has finally released the Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Android beta. You can pick up the classic third-person RPG and play it for yourself on your phone or tablet for just $9.99, but keep in mind there could be a few rough edges — it is a beta.

The release was accompanied by a blog post published earlier today, which implores those that pick up the game during this early testing period to provide feedback about their experience on the forums.

The game includes most of the playable content from the original Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition release (also available on Steam and GOG), but the community expansion packs like Kingmaker, ShadowGuard, and Witch's Wake will be available later as free downloads. It will also work with save games, modules, and mods from the original game, which is pretty cool. So if you run out of built-in content but want to keep playing, that's an option.

The blocky graphics may not have aged too well, but it's a classic game, and the nostalgia factor is real. (You should have seen how ecstatic Artem was to hear about it.) And $10 isn't too bad, considering the PC version runs $20 — you will have to use a touchscreen instead of a mouse and keyboard, though.

Beamdog teased that the beta would be arriving sometime this week during last week's livestream, and now it's finally here, joining the ranks of Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate II, Icewind Dale, and Planescape Torment as classic RPGs available ported by Beamdog to Android.