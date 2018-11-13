Twitter has quite a few ongoing problems, but perhaps none of them are as amusing as the ever-constant cryptocurrency giveaway spam. For months, scammers have impersonated celebrities (especially Elon Musk) to trick people into giving them bitcoin, but some have actually managed to hack high-profile accounts — including one of Google's.

The G Suite Twitter account (@gsuite), which is normally used to promote Google's corporate cloud services, was breached earlier today. The account posted a tweet reading, "Google is giving 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) to all community! We decided to make the biggest crypto-giveaway in the world!" The message also appeared as a promoted tweet.

Source: The Next Web

The tweet was quickly deleted, and according to BitRef, no money was actually sent to that Bitcoin wallet. Google wasn't even the only target today — scammers posted the exact same message to Target's account.