If you thought the Pixel 2 and 2 XL were expensive, you probably weren't very happy when you saw the Pixel 3's $799 and Pixel 3 XL's $899 MSRPs. The Pixel 3 XL received a modest $50 jump in price from the 2 XL, but the Pixel 3 went up by a whopping $150 when compared to the Pixel 2. In other words, those who've purchased a new Pixel, regardless of the model, are probably going to want to protect it.

Like last year's, this roundup will feature a wide variety of cases from several different manufacturers. For each case, we'll start off with some pros and cons and finish with a verdict on whether or not it should be considered. Screen protectors and any other pertinent accessories will also be featured.

We plan to continuously update this post with new reviews as more cases come in. If there's a particular case you'd like to see reviewed, let us know in the comments section and we'll do our best to get one in for review. These are alphabetically listed for easier perusal; the order does not in any way reflect our preferences.

Bellroy Leather Case

As a huge fan of leather cases on phones, particularly Apple's line for its iPhones, I was crestfallen to discover that the Bellroy leather case for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL was, in a word, crap. The shell felt cheaper than many of the $10 cases I had, the leather reminded me of cardboard, it had little protection, and it made the buttons unusable. The nearly $50 price tag was completely unjustified. For the Pixel 3 / 3 XL, things have gotten a lot better, though they're still not perfect.

The Good Design It's a good-looking case in any of the six colors it's available in. Feel Because the case's frame is now soft-touch and the leather now wraps around to the sides, it's a lot nicer to hold. Protection It's a lot more confidence-inspiring, thanks to the lip becoming much larger and the bottom no longer being exposed.

The Not So Good Leather While it feels better than last year's, it's still not very high-quality and is wrinkly around the edges. Buttons Anything would be better than last year's tiny cutouts, but these are pretty devoid of feedback. They also tend to get stuck. Price This case is not worth the nearly $50 it retails for.

While the Bellroy Pixel 2 case was something I just wanted to throw out, the Pixel 3 version is something I'd be alright with using every day. The previous model's ill-fitting hard plastic has been traded for a softer flex polymer that actually feels decent in the hand. The bottom, which was previously completely exposed, has been covered up. The lip around the front of the phone is much beefier, and clears a glass screen protector without issue. The leather now wraps around the edges much further. There are even real, usable buttons now.

The case still has some issues, though. The leather is a bit softer than last year's, but it's still very thin and not as comfortable as the kind Apple uses. It's uneven and very poorly adhered on the edges, with wrinkles galore. I would be very surprised if the leather didn't start to peel after a few months of use. Additionally, while there are actual buttons this time around (thank God), they're some of the most numb ones I've ever used. They're perhaps a bit too easy to push down, and there's little tactile feedback to give you confirmation that the button has actually been depressed. Additionally, when I put it on a friend's Pixel 3 XL, the power button somehow got held down and caused the phone to reboot. Yikes.

I'm a big fan of how the Bellroy Pixel 3 case looks. However, the leather quality is just not up to snuff. I'm also concerned with the leather's long-term durability, given that it's wrinkled and very easily peeled out of the box. A lot of improvements have been made from its predecessor, but that's really not saying much. The case retails for $45 for the Pixel 3 and $49 for the Pixel 3 XL, and it's available in six colors: Navy, Black, Caramel, Graphite, Coral, and Not Pink (limited edition).

Recommendation: Don't buy it; it's not a horrible case, but leather issues on a ~$50 case are kind of problematic.

Buy: Bellroy, Google Store

Google Fabric Case

Fabric cases were introduced by Google alongside the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, and mine stayed on my Pixel 2 XL longer than any other case did. I'm pleased to say that the Pixel 3 version is just as good, retaining all of the good qualities of the previous model while slimming down and gaining a bit more protection.

The Good Design It's one of the most eye-catching cases out there; there's nothing else like it. Feel The fabric's texture is a pleasant departure from every other case's plastic. Buttons So tactile, and the power button gets a splash of color on some versions.

The Not So Good Maintenance It won't play nicely with harsher conditions, and it should be washed from time to time. Price At $40, this isn't exactly the most cost-effective option out there.

The Pixel 3 fabric case uses the same nylon-polyester fabric that the previous one did, providing the same great feel in the hand and interesting design. The buttons are as clicky as ever, and some color options even have a colored power button. The case has slimmed down a bit from last year's, but it feels just as solid. In fact, it might even be more protective, thanks to the much smaller area on the bottom left open. Unfortunately, the lip won't clear a screen protector, but last year's thicker one didn't either.

This case won't be perfect for everyone, though. If you live in an area where it rains a lot, this won't be the best choice since you can't just wipe the water off. The same goes for those who work in harsher conditions. Even for those who live in sunny areas and don't get their hands dirty, the case should be hand-washed and hung to dry every so often for hygienic purposes.

Just as it did with my Pixel 2 XL, this fabric case is probably going to stay on my Pixel 3 XL whenever I'm not trying something new. So long as you keep your hands clean and you can pony up the $40 for the case - which, let's be honest, you obviously can if you bought an $800-900 phone - this is probably the most unique case on the market. It comes in four colors: Carbon (black), Indigo (dark blue), Fog (black/white with mint power button), and Pink Moon (salmon with orange power button).

Recommendation: Buy it if your hands don't get dirty often.

Buy: Google Store, Best Buy, Target

Incipio DualPro

Incipio is one of the older case companies out there, and it's used the same formula for its DualPro line for years: a soft inner layer, a soft-touch hard outer shell, and an Incipio logo on the bottom right. Nothing's really changed with the DualPro for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL; it's still a reliable workhorse of a case.

The Good Design It's smooth and inoffensive; nothing special, but it's well put-together. Protection All four corners are protected, and there's a sizable lip over the screen. Materials The soft-touch back, shockingly, does a decent job of resisting fingerprints.

The Not So Good Price $30 is a bit steep compared to the competition.

The DualPro is a good, solid case for people who want protection without the "rugged" look. The two layers put the case on the thicker side, but they come in handy when your phone inevitably takes a tumble. The buttons are alright - not the clickiest out there, but by no means difficult to push. There's a bit of a bevel around the fingerprint sensor to ensure that the sensor is still usable even with the thicker nature of the case.

The back is hard plastic with a soft-touch feel, and shockingly, it does pretty well resisting fingerprints. I'm not sure if Incipio changed something, but it definitely seems more resistant to smudges and the like than the Pixel 2 XL DualPro case I had. The only complaint I can realistically think of is the price; at $30, it's more expensive than a comparable Spigen or Tudia dual-layer case, but the clean lines and general lack of any issues might make it worth it to some.

To me, the DualPro is a boring, but safe choice for the average consumer. It looks nice enough, even if it doesn't use any special materials. It doesn't have attributes that really stand out, but it doesn't really have any flaws either. At $29.99, it's a bit more money than the competition, but I'm sure many will be willing to pony those few extra dollars up for a solid product.

Recommendation: Buy it if you want a good-looking, protective, no-frills case.

Buy: Incipio (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL)

Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell

Designer cases are usually only made for iPhones and maybe some Samsung Galaxy phones, but Kate Spade New York (or, more accurately, Kate Spade under Incipio) has been producing them for Pixels ever since the first one. This year's Defensive Hardshell Case is ideal for someone who really wants the Kate Spade brand and an above-average amount of protection, but that's probably a pretty small market.

The Good Design It's... unique. At least it doesn't look the exact same as a $20 case. Protection This thing has thick padding all around the case.

The Not So Good Design (again) The sequins on the back prevent the case from being able to grip whatever surface you lay it on properly. Price $49.99 for a fancy label isn't out of the ordinary, but it's still an exorbitant amount. Protection (again) Because of how thick the padding is, it makes the phone much wider and more difficult to hold onto.

The "Defensive Hardshell - Reverse Hollyhock Floral Clear/Cream with Stones" lives up to its name (well, at least the first part). Surrounding all four sides of the phone is a thick layer of TPU, which has a white-colored insert that presumably helps with shock absorption. The lip is an average size. The back features a unique flower pattern laid over a hard clear back. The flower pistils are represented by shiny silver sequins that protrude from the case. This isn't exactly my style, but I can see how some might find the design appealing.

However, there are several faults. The padding on the sides makes the phone much bigger in the hand, and if you're putting this case on something as big as a Pixel 3 XL, you might find it hard to hold. Additionally, the sequins prevent the case from being able to sit properly, and they could even scratch whatever surface it's resting on if you're not careful. I also felt that the fingerprint sensor cutout was a bit small given the thickness of the hardshell, and the edges of the cutout felt a bit sharp to the touch. The buttons aren't horrible, but they're a bit hard to press.

If you're looking into this case, chances are you already have your heart set on it. But bear in mind that the phone could get a lot more difficult to hold, and that the sequins on the back could scratch things up. For $50, there are a lot of other options out there you should consider.

Recommendation: Don't buy it unless you really want "kate spade NEW YORK" on the back of your phone.

Buy: Verizon (Pixel 3 XL only)

KerfCase Wood Case

The concept of a wood case isn't new; there have been plenty of cases for plenty of phones in which a panel of wood is applied to the back of an otherwise pretty standard case. KerfCase, however, carves each of its wood cases out of a single block of wood. I'm not knocking on other companies' approaches to wood cases — I'm a big fan of what Moment does with theirs, for example — but there's no doubt that KerfCase's completely-wood cases are much more special. You will have to pay to play, though.

The Good Materials The wood's look, feel, and smell can't be matched by any other case. Buttons Surprisingly tactile. Warranty If the case breaks, KerfCase will replace it free of charge, regardless of whether it's your fault or the case's.

The Not So Good Size Due to the nature of the wood construction, the phone becomes much wider and more difficult to hold. Price These cases start at $69, but can be optioned all the way up to an eye-watering $439.

The case's design is pretty minimalistic, with the only thing really of note being "KERF" embossed into the right side. Otherwise, KerfCase leaves the design part up to woodgrain, which will obviously be different for every single case. The Pixel 3 XL case I was sent is made of reclaimed Pittsburgh cherry, and the Pixel 3's walnut is from a grove of trees in PA. Since wood doesn't really like to flex, the company engineered a "patented friction formula" that uses strips of suede to keep the phone tucked in. It works surprisingly well; I've never felt that my phone would fall out, and installation/removal is straightforward. I also like that the suede strips are now uniform all around the case; the gaps in last year's Pixel 2 cases up front weren't very sightly.

Because the entire case is made of wood, it has to be quite large. It noticeably increases the width (and height) of the phone, making it more difficult to use one-handed. This isn't a huge issue on the Pixel 3, but Pixel 3 XL owners whose hands aren't massive should take note. You'd think that the buttons on a wood case might have some issues, but they're surprisingly clicky. Because each case is hand-sanded and hand-finished, things aren't perfect; for instance, my 3 XL case has a small rough patch on the back and the corners' radiuses aren't all the same, the minor issues make the case feel more handmade.

KerfCase offers 19 wood options; however, not all are created equal. My cherry Pixel 3 XL case and walnut Pixel 3 case cost $89 and $69, respectively, but exotic woods like Eucalyptus Burl and Amboyna Burl can make the price skyrocket to north of $400 (!) per case. Pixel 3 XL cases cost $10 more, custom text is an extra $10, and custom images are an extra $20. At least you get a lifetime warranty; if the wood cracks, whether it be your fault or the inherent nature of the wood itself, KerfCase will repair/replace it for free. These cases are definitely luxury items first and foremost, but if you have the cash to spare, they'll definitely make your phone stand out.

Recommendation: Buy it if you can afford it.

Buy: KerfCase

LifeProof NEXT

OtterBox's sister company, LifeProof, used to be known for producing waterproof cases for iPhones, back when they didn't have the water resistance that they do today. But since the iPhone 7's release, the company has been forgotten by most. Last year, we checked out the Pixel 2's LifeProof FRE, which we recommended due to the company's waterproof claim. The Pixel 3's NEXT, however, doesn't carry that same boast, making it an expensive option with no real distinguishing feature.

The Good Protection The two-piece nature and thick sides keep your phone safe. Buttons They're very clicky, which I wasn't expecting. Design The soft-touch strip running around the exterior looks nice and makes the phone feel more secure in the hand. Certification LifeProof says it's dirtproof and dustproof, which some may find helpful.

The Not So Good Size While the phone doesn't get much thicker with the case on, it does become a lot wider. Price $80 for a case that doesn't bring much to the table is absurd.

LifeProof's FRE line traditionally indicates waterproofing, not just water resistance. That means there are built-in screen protectors, plastic over fingerprint sensors, and so on. For the Pixel 3, however, LifeProof only offers a non-waterproof NEXT case. This case has no screen protector and no fingerprint sensor plastic, though it does still have a charging port cover (which, while somewhat annoying, isn't horrible to use) for dirt-proofing, dust-proofing, and snow-proofing. Let's be honest - that last one shouldn't even count, but the protection against dirt and dust could come in handy for people who work in harsher environments. It's also worth noting that the case does work with glass screen protectors, though the margins are very close.

As a case, the NEXT is... alright. It does feel pretty premium and grippy in the hand thanks to the soft-touch strip that runs around the perimeter. The buttons are extremely tactile, which I was pleasantly surprised by. There's also a long recess for the fingerprint sensor, which does help on this case given the thicker back. The clear back seems fairly fingerprint-resistant - a rarity in these parts. My only legitimate gripes, price aside, are with how much wider the case makes the phone, as well as a tool being necessary to take the case off the phone. You'd probably be able to substitute a quarter for the tool, though.

All in all, the NEXT is a good case. It's well-designed, it has nice buttons, it feels nice to hold, and the clear back doesn't get all nasty after a few minutes. However, its $79.99 price tag makes it the most expensive case on this list by a wide margin. Yes, the case is dust-proof and dirt-proof, but the most important certification, waterproofing, isn't present. Plus, the sheer width makes the phone difficult to hold, especially if we're talking Pixel 3 XL. I could see the NEXT appealing to a very small audience, but this isn't a case most of you should go for. It's available in Black Crystal (black surround) and Cactus Rose (pink surround).

Recommendation: Don't buy it unless you've got some cash to spare.

Buy: LifeProof (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL)

OtterBox Defender

For years, everyone's go-to rugged case was OtterBox's super chunky Defender. I haven't been seeing as many as of late, but I don't doubt that there are still people out there who swear by them. However, even people on the hunt for the maximum possible protection for their phone might want to stay away from this one.

The Good Protection You'd be hard-pressed to find another case that is this beefy. Holster One's included, and it doubles as a kickstand.

The Not So Good Size The case makes the phone so much thicker and wider that it becomes difficult to hold. Screen protectors They won't work with this case. Wireless charging It won't work due to the sheer thickness. Removal Putting this thing on and taking it off is quite the chore; the charging port cover is difficult to open as well. Price $50 for the Pixel 3 version and $60 for the 3 XL model is a bit much.

OtterBox Defenders are generally purchased by people who need all the protection they can get. It's made up of a two-piece hard plastic inner layer, as well as a rubber-feeling outer layer. Unfortunately, OtterBox didn't think the design the whole way through; the case is designed in a way that makes using a screen protector basically impossible. A plastic screen protector will probably start peeling, and you can forget about even trying to use a glass one. OtterBox doesn't offer a version with a built-in screen protector, but those were generally crap anyway. When you realize you can't use your new glass screen protector with this and go to take the case off, you'll be met with more difficulty; the soft outer layer is easy enough to take off, but the clips on the plastic inner portion are definitely not. Good luck with those if you don't have long fingernails.

In daily use, things don't get much better. Because of how much thickness and width the case adds, your Pixel 3 will become much more difficult to hold. And unless you have very, very large hands, a Pixel 3 XL in this case becomes almost impossible to comfortably use. The thickness also prevents wireless charging from working properly; at best, the phone will be constantly connecting and disconnecting. Lastly, when you go charge your phone at night, be prepared to wrestle with the charging port cover for at least a couple of minutes. It's even more annoying than most other cases' port covers to remove.

I'm sure that the OtterBox Defender provides more protection than 99% of the cases on the market, but it's just not worth it. Plus, if you use a Defender, you're forced to leave your screen exposed. Take into account all of the flaws, and that $50-60 price tag just becomes sort of laughable. If you need protection, there are many much better, much cheaper options out there. The Defender comes in black and Big Sur (blue and white).

Recommendation: Don't buy it.

Buy: Amazon (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL); Best Buy (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL); Google Store; OtterBox (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL); Verizon (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL)

Ringke Fusion

Ringke used to be a pretty big name in cases, though they've faded quite a bit since their heyday. However, that doesn't mean that the quality of cases has necessarily diminished. The Fusion is what I personally remember Ringke for, though it might be a bit difficult to recommend this one.

The Good Protection The protruding bumpers on all four corners should provide some great shock absorption in the event of a drop. Buttons They're very tactile, and the power button is ridged. Price It's only $9.

The Not So Good Material The back is very prone to fingerprints. Fitment The case can often be installed off-center somehow, and it's prone to making creaking noises.

Like Spigen, Ringke knows how to make good buttons. The ones on the Fusion are extremely tactile and easy to push, and the power button is ridged. Ringke took an interesting approach with the front lip; it's taller at the top and bottom of the phone, but minimal on the sides. This gives it more clearance when placed face down (a screen protector will fit fine), but it's almost unnoticeable while you're using the phone.

Unfortunately, the Fusion suffers from fitment issues. I'm not sure how this is possible, but the case has been installed off-center a few times, resulting in the whole thing to be kind of tweaked. Additionally, it makes creaky noises when being used - something I've never experienced with a phone case. It does have the infamous water effect at all four corners, though it's really not noticeable. And like every clear case, it's a fingerprint magnet.

The Fusion has some good attributes and it's priced low, but you're probably better off going with another clear case. If you do want one, though it's available in clear for $8.99 and with a smoked bumper for $10.99.

Recommendation: Don't buy it; it has some odd fitment issues.

Buy: Amazon (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL)

Ringke Fusion-X

This case may have "Fusion" in its name, but in reality, it's almost completely different from the Fusion. Both share a clear back, but that's about it. The Fusion-X has a rugged look and few flaws, so if you dig the design, this is something you should look into.

The Good Design I'm not personally a fan of excessively rugged-looking cases, but if you are, this one looks the part. Buttons Tactile and ridged power button. Capisce? Price $12 is on the cheaper end of things.

The Not So Good Material Like almost every clear case, the back gets smudged with fingerprints quickly.

The first thing you'll notice about the Fusion-X is how chunky and excessive it is. It's not actually all that thick, but the design and the thick corner bumpers and raised camera cutout do give off that impression. There are a bunch of extra slashes of rugged slashes that cut into the clear portion - not my cup of tea, but some will like it. Whereas most cases feel smooth in the hand, you can feel the harsh edges on this one, but that's just what you get with a rugged-looking case. Ringke says this is MIL-STD 810G-certified, so at least all the aesthetics count for something.

The Fusion-X uses a different type of button than the Fusion, but clicks are still tactile and the power button is still textured. The only legitimate downside to the case is how fingerprint-covered the clear back can get, but that's true of basically any clear case.

If you like the case's aesthetics, go for it. It's rugged-looking with the certification to back it up, and it remains relatively slim. The version with black bumpers is $11.99, and the Ruby Red bumpers will cost you an extra dollar.

Recommendation: Buy it if you like the look.

Buy: Amazon (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL)

Ringke Onyx

If you're in the market for a Spigen Rugged Armor, the review for which is right below this one, you should probably consider the Ringke Onyx. For $4 less, you get a simple one-piece case with a fingerprint-resistant back and great buttons. It's kind of absurd that I couldn't think of any flaws for a $9 case, when almost every other (much more expensive) case on the list has at least one.

The Good Design It looks nice, and there's a nice shallow slope to the fingerprint sensor. Material The faux-brushed metal back doesn't show fingerprints at all. Buttons Tactile and ridged power button - you get the gist. Price $9 is an incredible deal for a case with virtually no flaws.

The Onyx uses a design that makes it look like a dual-layer case, but it's just one piece. Most of the back is a faux-brushed metal that feels great in the hand and is about as good as repelling fingerprints as the Rugged Armor. The top and bottom have strips with diagonal ridges, which I have no real opinion on.

Most of the pros of the other Ringke cases carry over. Here, we see the same tactile buttons, the same ridged power button, and the same unintrusive lip design. Unique to the Onyx is a more pronounced, shallower slope leading to the power button. This makes the fingerprint sensor feel a bit nicer, even if it doesn't really do much functionality-wise.

I'd ordinarily dedicate at least a sentence or two to complaints, but as you can see above, I really don't have any. Given that this is the cheapest case by quite a bit (as of original publishing time), that's quite impressive. The Onyx comes in Black and Lilac Purple (the purple version is $1 more for whatever reason).

Recommendation: Buy it; it's basically flawless and it's dirt cheap.

Buy: Amazon (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL)

Spigen Rugged Armor

The Rugged Armor line is one of the newer additions to Spigen's stable, but it's quickly become one of the most popular ones given its simplicity and low price. When compared to the Pixel 2's Rugged Armor, there are a number of upgrades that make the Pixel 3's even better.

The Good Material The matte soft-touch stuff used is basically a fingerprint repellant. Buttons They're all very tactile, and I dig the ridged power button. Price $13 buys you a very solid case.

The Not So Good Material (again) It might feel a bit unpleasant to those with dry hands, and it seems to scratch easily.

I didn't think much had changed from the Pixel 2's Rugged Armor to the Pixel 3's until I put them side by side. It turns out that there are actually quite a few improvements. The most prominent change is with the material; the Pixel 2's was already matte and fairly fingerprint-resistant, but the Pixel 3's takes it to a whole other level. The finish is now a bit rougher (but not in a bad way) and is basically invincible against fingerprints. It's actually quite impressive. The power button is now ridged, allowing it to more easily be distinguished against the volume buttons.

There are some stylistic changes, too; the top faux-carbon fiber portion has been traded for a ridged pattern (like the Rugged Armor for the first Pixel), and the bottom faux-CF is glossier. I'm usually not a fan of fake carbon fiber, but this actually looks pretty nice. My only real complaint is, ironically, with the material; it may make dry hands feel even drier. This was a minor complaint I had with the Pixel 2 Rugged Armor, but the fingerprint resistance of the Pixel 3 version's material takes the dryness to a whole new level. Hell, it even makes my hands feel dry when I'm not out in the cold. This could just be me, as I don't see any Amazon reviews mentioning it, but I thought I'd throw it out there. It should also be noted that it appears to get scratches/marks on it more easily than other cases.

The Rugged Armor is a great option if you just want a simple, no-frills case that can easily be slipped on and off. At $13, it's one of the cheapest cases on this list, and it'll be more than fine for most. I especially like the fingerprint-resistant finish, though those with dry hands may want to look elsewhere.

Recommendation: Buy it if you don't have dry hands.

Buy: Amazon (Pixel 3), (Pixel 3 XL)

That's it for now. We'll be updating this every couple of weeks, so stay tuned for more reviews. In the meantime, let us know if there are any accessories in particular you'd like to see here.