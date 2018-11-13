If you are looking for a portable power supply solution, then look no further than Jackery's full portable power supply lineup. Today we have three separate stations on offer. The first is the Jackery Power Bar, and it offers the perfect portable solution for your AC power supply needs. The second is the Jackery Explorer 160, and it's a more robust option for when the Power Bar doesn't quite cut it. And last we have the Jackery Explorer 240, which is the big boy of the bunch, should you ever require a whopping 240Wh capacity while out and about.

Item #1 is the Jackery Power Bar, and it's a 20800mAh/77Wh power bank that features a 110V 85W AC port. This makes it perfect for charging on the go for your laptops, phones, tablets, and cameras. There is also a USB port that can output 18W while supporting Quick Charge 3.0. You can also expect to find a USB Type-C port that supports 5V/3A input/output. But the best part is that its small size ensures this power station is convenient for travel and outdoor use.

The Jackery Power Bar is regularly available for $129.99, but you can save 15% off that price today with this coupon code: 6AGXTC5K. The code is good from 11/7/18 to 11/30/18.

Item #2 is the Jackery Explorer 160 and it offers an AC outlet, one USB Type-C port (5V/3A output), and two USB-A ports (5V/2.4A output and DC 42W input). The generator inside is very quiet, and its lithium battery packs ensure a consistent output. You can fully charge the device in five hours, and it even supports Jackery solar panel charging for those times that you need to charge the power station while away from a regular power source.

The Jackery Explorer 160 is available for $199.99 and you can purchase it from the link below.

Item #3 is the Jackery Explorer 240, and it is the last portable power station in today's giveaway. It has also been built with lithium battery packs, all to ensure its 240Wh capacity. It also features an AC outlet output (DC 12V/10A), carport output, and two USB smart ports (24W output and a DC42W input). This, of course, means that it can charge almost any device, such as your phone, laptop, camera, drone, mini projector, or refrigerator. Even though this power station looks large, it's actually compact and lightweight, coming in at 6.6 lbs at 5'' wide and 8'' tall. This way you can easily store it out of the way when it's not in use.

The Jackery Explorer 240 is regularly available for $299.99, but you can save 15% off that price today with this coupon code: PSLIJKJY. The code is good from 11/7/18 to 11/30/18.

This giveaway will run from Tuesday, November 13th to 11:59pm PT on Thursday, November 15th. Three winners will be selected. Each person drawn will win the item number that corresponds to their placement in the drawing order. So the first person drawn will win item #1, the second wins item #2, and the third wins item #3. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck everyone!

