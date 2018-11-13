Essential's Audio Adapter HD has finally been announced. The company has been talking about the existence of this new external headphone jack/DAC since June, and this month's security update indicated we'd see it soon. But there are a few twists: It's $150, and a limited edition.

Andy Rubin originally promised new wireless accessories "every few months," but for whatever reason, it seems the company wasn't able to stick to that schedule. It's possible a lawsuit surrounding the modular accessory communication tech could have had something to do with the delay.

Audio Adapter HD is here. A limited-edition DAC for Essential Phone, delivering one of the best mobile audio experiences available today. Shop now (US & Canada): https://t.co/elFOmC523z pic.twitter.com/eKYyYocm4K — Essential (@essential) November 13, 2018

The new Audio Adapter HD may be expensive, but it's delightfully over-engineered, with a solid machined titanium build and a snazzy ESS Sabre DAC (ES9281Pro) that supports hardware MQA, providing 16, 24, and 32-bit playback at absurdly high sampling rates (44.1, 48, 96, 192MQA, 384 kHzMQA).

We're not entirely convinced of the merits behind such sky-high bit-depth and sampling rates, ourselves, but they're an option if you're interested. The Audio Adapter HD's built-in amp is also able to better power high-impedance headphones via the 3.5mm output, and it's IP55 rated. Full specs are available here.

Essential's omission of the headphone jack was a point of contention for many, including us. While you could use a dongle, now there's another higher-end (and more expensive) option. Just remember, Essential says this is a limited edition.