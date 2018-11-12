Nevermind the Oscars or the Golden Globes, the accolades we really care about here at AP are the Best of Google Play Awards. It's time to dust off your dinner jacket and shine those shoes — the 2018 nominees for the User's Choice categories have been announced. As usual, there are three categories: Best App, Best Game, and Best Movie.

The shortlist for the best app consists of a mixture of well long-standing favorites like Pandora, Wish, and Tinder, as well as some more obscure ones you might not have heard of before.

Set your alarm, the #GooglePlayBestOf 2018 Awards are only days away. This Monday, cast your vote for the year’s Fan Favorite game. https://t.co/QyNw0BmG9W pic.twitter.com/3ihpwPpUH8 — Google Play (@GooglePlay) November 9, 2018

In the Best Games category, you'll find hits such as Pokémon Go, Final Fantasy XV, and the inescapable PUBG Mobile. The picks for Best Movie include Wes Anderson's excellent Isle of Dogs, the divisive Ready Player One, and comic book blockbusters such as Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

These are the game titles that defined 2018. Vote for your Fan Favorite game of the #GooglePlayBestOf 2018 Awards. https://t.co/vTxedccks6 pic.twitter.com/SRcVx1T05L — Google Play (@GooglePlay) November 12, 2018

To vote for your favorite, head to the Play Store. This year you can even vote from within the Google Play app, which is something Cody found cryptic evidence for in a recent teardown. These lists will vary by location, by the way, just in case you're wondering why your list has different selections. In the UK where I am, there isn't even a Movie category at all.