At launch, the OnePlus 6T was a sadly monochromatic affair. You could have any color you wanted, so long as it was black (in either matte or glossy). So if you were waiting for some more fun options — as the company is historically known to have — your watch is nearly over. OnePlus has just revealed that its Thunder Purple color for the OnePlus 6T is coming to the US and Europe on November 15th.

OnePlus is calling this new color a limited edition, so it may not stick around as some previous colors have. It isn't solid purple, either. It transitions from what seems to be a Samsung-like lilac color (if a bit darker), to black. The photos don't all agree, though, and some have d different gradient present, so we'll just have to wait and see what it actually looks like in person.

The Thunder Purple version gets a frosted matte glass back, with the same "S" curve pattern visible under the right lighting conditions that the matte "Midnight" black 6T has.

Inside, this will be the same phone that we reviewed earlier this month. You get the same Snapdragon 845, OnePlus' in-display fingerprint reader, a 6.41" 1080p-equivalent AMOLED display, etc.

Unlike the other current colors, we're told the Thunder Purple edition will only be available in the 8GB/128GB SKU, which is the middle $579 model. It will be sold via OnePlus' online store starting on November 15th.

(Also, thunder isn't purple. It's a sound.)