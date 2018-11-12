At launch, the OnePlus 6T was a sadly monochromatic affair. You could have any color you wanted, so long as it was black (in either matte or glossy). So if you were waiting for some more fun options — as the company is historically known to have — your watch is nearly over. OnePlus has just revealed that its Thunder Purple color for the OnePlus 6T is coming to the US and Europe on November 15th.
OnePlus is calling this new color a limited edition, so it may not stick around as some previous colors have. It isn't solid purple, either. It transitions from what seems to be a Samsung-like lilac color (if a bit darker), to black. The photos don't all agree, though, and some have d different gradient present, so we'll just have to wait and see what it actually looks like in person.
The Thunder Purple version gets a frosted matte glass back, with the same "S" curve pattern visible under the right lighting conditions that the matte "Midnight" black 6T has.
Inside, this will be the same phone that we reviewed earlier this month. You get the same Snapdragon 845, OnePlus' in-display fingerprint reader, a 6.41" 1080p-equivalent AMOLED display, etc.
Unlike the other current colors, we're told the Thunder Purple edition will only be available in the 8GB/128GB SKU, which is the middle $579 model. It will be sold via OnePlus' online store starting on November 15th.
(Also, thunder isn't purple. It's a sound.)
Press Release
Introducing the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Edition
New York, 12th November 2018. Taking design inspiration from lightning strikes at dusk, the limited edition OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple will be coming to Europe and North America on November 15th.
The gradient fades from black to purple under the frosted glass-backed OnePlus 6T, with the evocative ‘S’ curve racing across the back and highlighting the depth of color.
OnePlus paid meticulous attention to detail to craft the perfect look, with a balance of how light reacts to the glass’ haze, roughness, gloss, transparency and reflective qualities.
“The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple is a stunning combination of power and beauty – the black-to-purple fade is like a thunderstorm on a summer night,” Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said. “We experimented extensively to test how light interacts with the colors in order to give people what might just be our most beautiful design yet.”
The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple edition is available from 15th November via OnePlus.com. It’s packed with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage, with the same price tag as the OnePlus 6T Midnight Black and Mirror Black, at just $579.
