We've received multiple reports that Facebook's products aren't working properly. Facebook, Messenger, Oculus, and WhatsApp sites refuse to load. WhatsApp is still running, but not well; images are being downloaded in incorrect formats, rendering them unviewable. Some are also saying that Voice Notes aren't working, though others are saying that they're fine. Oddly, Instagram is still up and running, seemingly without an issue.

We'll update this post when the services go back up. Until then, everyone should head back to mySpace and see how that's been doing.