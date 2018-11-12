The Moto G6 is one of the finest budget smartphones you can get. It has capable specs and a reasonable $250 price tag. You can get the G6 for even less today on Amazon. It's on sale for $200, and this is the standard unlocked phone, not Amazon's Prime edition.

The Moto G6 has a Snapdragon 450, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a big 5.7-inch 18:9 display. One of the most appealing things an unlocked Moto phone like the G6 is that it works on all major carriers—so many unlocked phones are GSM and LTE only.

It would be totally reasonable to drop $250 on this phone any other day, but you don't have to spend that much right now. Amazon has chopped $50 off the price, making it cheaper than the Prime Exclusive version at $230. This deal is only valid on the 3GB/32GB version in black, but this is still the lowest we've seen it go.