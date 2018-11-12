Lyft is about to roll out a new feature intended to keep its most frequent riders happy. Soon, you'll be able to earn points with "Lyft Rewards" just by using the service. There aren't too many perks to unlock with points just yet, but Lyft says it's exploring some options.

The new loyalty program awards points for every dollar spent with Lyft. You can exchange those points for an upgrade to Lyft Lux or discounts on regular Lyft rides. Lyft says you'll be able to track points from the app, but we don't know how many points you'll need for those rewards. Lyft is also considering perks like double point days and access to more experienced drivers. Although, that could mean the heaviest users end up hogging all the good drivers, leaving poorly rated drivers for everyone else.

Lyft Rewards will start rolling out to users in December to select riders in a few cities. The program will expand in 2019, so keep an eye out for a notification.