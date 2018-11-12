After tests popped up throughout the summer, Gboard has now officially announced it is using on-device AI to provide suggestions for stickers, GIFS, and emoji based on what users are typing. It was always possible to search for such content through the keyboard, but this feature brings up suggestions automatically, alerting users via the Google button on the upper left hand side of the keyboard. Additionally, Google's keyboard app gained support for 37 new languages, including new variants of Russian and Arabic, as well as several indigenous North American languages.
The AI suggestion feature, however, will only be available globally in English as of today's server-side update. Google notes that the suggestions will come to more languages and more types of content "over time." Indeed, over the past few months we've seen the suggestion feature activate for search results of popular celebrities as well.
The new languages are as follows:
Albanian (Tosk)
Arabic (Bahrain)
Arabic (Libya)
Arabic (Tunisia)
Bagheli (transliteration)
Bagri (transliteration)
Balinese
Baoulé
Balkan Romani (Macedonia)
Bishnupriya Manipuri (transliteration)
Bundeli (transliteration)
Cameroon Pidgin
Cree (Latin script)
Cree (Syllabic script)
Ebira
Fang
Fantse
Greek (Pontic)
Guianan Creole
Hawaiian Pidgin
Ibibio
Inuktitut (Latin script) - no dictionary
Inuktitut (Syllabic script) - no dictionary
Isoko
Karo
Ladino
Lakota
Maay Maay
Malay (Central)
Nandi
Nigerian Pidgin
Quechua (Ayacucho)
Quechua (Cusco)
Rangpuri
Russian (Belarus)
Simalungun
Tiv
Tulu (transliteration)
Uzbek now split into (Latin script) and (Cyrillic script) options
Vlax Romani
This double shot of Gboard news ticks off two significant updates we've been waiting for, joining the addition of a clipboard manager — now we're just waiting on what could be an enhanced speech interpreter and possibly more themes. Never a dull moment with Gboard.
