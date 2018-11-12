After tests popped up throughout the summer, Gboard has now officially announced it is using on-device AI to provide suggestions for stickers, GIFS, and emoji based on what users are typing. It was always possible to search for such content through the keyboard, but this feature brings up suggestions automatically, alerting users via the Google button on the upper left hand side of the keyboard. Additionally, Google's keyboard app gained support for 37 new languages, including new variants of Russian and Arabic, as well as several indigenous North American languages.

The AI suggestion feature, however, will only be available globally in English as of today's server-side update. Google notes that the suggestions will come to more languages and more types of content "over time." Indeed, over the past few months we've seen the suggestion feature activate for search results of popular celebrities as well.

The new languages are as follows:

Albanian (Tosk)

Arabic (Bahrain)

Arabic (Libya)

Arabic (Tunisia)

Bagheli (transliteration)

Bagri (transliteration)

Balinese

Baoulé

Balkan Romani (Macedonia)

Bishnupriya Manipuri (transliteration)

Bundeli (transliteration)

Cameroon Pidgin

Cree (Latin script)

Cree (Syllabic script)

Ebira

Fang

Fantse

Greek (Pontic)

Guianan Creole

Hawaiian Pidgin

Ibibio

Inuktitut (Latin script) - no dictionary

Inuktitut (Syllabic script) - no dictionary

Isoko

Karo

Ladino

Lakota

Maay Maay

Malay (Central)

Nandi

Nigerian Pidgin

Quechua (Ayacucho)

Quechua (Cusco)

Rangpuri

Russian (Belarus)

Simalungun

Tiv

Tulu (transliteration)

Uzbek now split into (Latin script) and (Cyrillic script) options

Vlax Romani

This double shot of Gboard news ticks off two significant updates we've been waiting for, joining the addition of a clipboard manager — now we're just waiting on what could be an enhanced speech interpreter and possibly more themes. Never a dull moment with Gboard.