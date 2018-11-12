Clash of Clans used to be one of the most popular mobile games, consistently ranking high in app stores' top charts. In fact, it was so popular that it spawned a whole mess of crappy spin-offs with similar icons and "clash" or "clans" in their names. These days, not nearly as many people play anymore, but all of the installs from the Play Store now add up to over 500 million.

The Supercell game, which debuted in late 2013, passed the 500-million milestone on November 5th. By comparison, Supercell's second (and also wildly popular) game in the Clash series, Clash Royale, was released in early 2016 and is still at the 100-million mark. I personally used to play both games, though it's been over a year since I last touched either (until I reinstalled Clash of Clans to get the hero image above).

If you'd like to help Clash of Clans get to 1 billion downloads (or you'd just like to check it out), you can install it via the Play Store widget below.