Yahoo's recent apps have been all over the place. The company released a group money savings platform earlier this year, followed by another generic personalized news app, then with a group chat tool that no one asked for. Yahoo's latest endeavor is 'WakingNews,' which can create alarms that play news briefings instead of alarm noises.

You can select news sources from sites under the Verizon media umbrella, including Engadget, HuffPost, Yahoo News/Finance/Sports/Entertainment, and others. It's available from the Play Store link below.