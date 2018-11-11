We all have our own process when setting up a new phone for the first time. Sometimes that's as simple as restoring a backup and tweaking whatever we need to fit the new device, other times we might want to try something new just to see what it's like. Whatever the case, most phones out there seem to come with touch sounds — a feature which makes a noise when you touch your screen — enabled.

We're curious, do you have them turned on or off?

With a single exception, we all have them disabled here at Android Police. (Also, you're fired, Taylor.) In fact, it's the first thing I change on a new phone. Personally, I find touch sound noises from others obnoxious and intrusive in public, especially with much quieter haptic feedback being available. Even so, people with touch sounds on exist; I've heard them tapping brazenly away with nary a care.

However, contrary to our own rather strong personal preferences, touch sounds could come in handy as a matter of accessibility, and surely there are other circumstances in which they could be useful.

If you don't know (and you can't hear the sounds), you can check for yourself typically in Settings -> Sound, though on some devices such as Google's Pixels the option is further nested inside an Advanced menu.

So what about you? Do you have touch sounds on or off?

Do you have touch sounds enabled or disabled? They're turned on for me.

I keep them turned off. View Results