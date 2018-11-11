There's a reason why IFTTT's the most popular automation platform out there, and that's the incredible amount of services it supports. Since we last covered IFTTT additions back in September, 16 new services have been added to the support list. Highlights include Logitech Circle, Legrand, and Roost.
Here's the list of new services:
- AirTouch - Control your climate control and get notified about changes.
- Albert Heijn - Get notified by changes and add products to your shopping list.
- Base - Save money to your account every time you do certain tasks.
- Beam - Control and monitor your garage door with your existing garage door opener
- ChatWork - Integrate various services into your business chat platform.
- Fort Collins Utilities Commercial Conservation Events - Get notified when Fort Collins Utilities dispatches conservation events for commercial customers.
- GarageWiFi & Gates - Open and close your garage door remotely with Alexa or by manually pushing a button.
- Home Connect Cooktop - Enable certain tasks when you cook.
- Home Connect Roxxter - Connect your appliances to your Roxxter smart vacuum.
- Kaufland - Set alerts or add things to your shopping list.
- Link Smart Home - Control lights and outlets at certain times or after certain things are done.
- Legrand Home + Control - Activate your shutters, lights, plugs, and more.
- Logitech Circle - Control recording without having to touch anything.
- Mitsubishi Electric kumo cloud - Control and get notified about your house's climate control.
- Roost Leak Detector - Get alerts when leaks are detected.
- Withings Sleep - Improve your sleep by controlling temperature and lights when you get in and out of bed.
If you use any of the services above and want to integrate them into your IFTTT ecosystem, simply click on the links above to learn more and begin setup.
