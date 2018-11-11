It's that time of year, folks. The holidays are nigh upon us, which means it's time for all those retailers to do their darndest to get you to give them money. This deal is on the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14, a 2-in-1 ChromeOS laptop with stylus support. Best Buy is knocking $50 off the $599.99 MSRP.

This Chromebook sports an Intel i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Like I said, you also get a stylus (which has its own slot for convenient stowing). Obviously, it's a 2-in-1, so the 14" 1080p display is also a touchscreen. Or, if you'd rather save a bit more money – $88.01, to be exact – you can pick up an open box unit from either Best Buy's site or its eBay store for $510.99.

Each one has been Geek Squad-certified to be in total working condition. That means that your Chromebook will look and feel brand new with no signs of wear, and either the original box/accessories or "suitable replacements" will be included. Just don't expect owner's manuals or OEM registration cards. If you're interested, just check out the source links below.