Smart home security cameras don't always have to be expensive. Case in point: The Canary View — already a good value at its typical $99 price tag — is on sale right now for a mere $50. That's 50% off, making it one of the cheapest ways to get into smart home security, or a good opportunity to pick up a 2nd (or 3rd, or 4th) camera for your existing Canary setup.

Keep in mind, you'll need a Canary membership to get the full experience from the company's cameras. About a year ago Canary famously stripped down functionality provided by its free tier of service, half-heartedly backpedaling in a later follow-up.

The Canary View captures 1080p HD, 147-degree video, "Person Detection" and "Package Detection" functionality, and it works with the Assistant and Wink. Unlike the normal Canary camera, the View skips out on the HomeHealth sensors that provide extra info like temperature and humidity. And it's not waterproof, so don't toss it outside.

You can nab a Canary View for either $50 or $100 directly from Canary together with one year of membership — which is required to get all the features from your new camera. If you prefer, you can also snag the camera solo for $50 sans membership at Amazon, Walmart, and Target.