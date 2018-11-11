Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a beautiful puzzle-platformer, the 1.0 version of Ingress, and a crazy release all about swapping spit. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Teslagrad

Android Police coverage: Puzzle-platformer Teslagrad is available on Android

Teslagrad is a fantastic puzzle-platformer with hand-drawn art, a unique story, and enjoyable gameplay. The touch controls work pretty well, and there's also physical controller support, should you need it. The gameplay resembles that of a Metroidvania, so expect to pick up plenty of new skill as you progress through the game.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Scanner REDACTED

Android Police coverage: [Update: Scanner REDACTED is out] Niantic updates Ingress to Ingress Prime, and fans aren't happy

This past week Niantic updated Ingress with a new UI, and the result is called Ingres Prime. Sadly Prime has a few issues and missing features, so Scanner REDACTED was released to quell the growing displeasure with recent the update. Scanner REDACTED is actually the original Ingress, old UI and all. Only users who created accounts using the original 1.0 Scanner app will be able to sign in, but at least this gives those players an option, instead of being forced to use the buggy Ingress Prime.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Spitkiss

Triple Topping Games offers an ingenious yet disgusting premise for its new platformer Spitkiss. You get to play the part of two spitkissers who are sending their spit back and forth to one another as little love letters. The spit is what you directly control, and it's your job to get it from one side of the stage to the other while navigating your way through an assortment of enemies and obstacles. Controls are mainly slingshot-based, which actually works well for this sort of game.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Cat Lady - The Card Game

Cat Lady is a new card game from Nomad Games. It's based around the official card game by AEG. It supports 1-4 local players, and a session will usually end within five minutes. This makes it a great party game to break out over drinks or after dinner. It's easy to learn, and the charming design means it's appropriate for all ages.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Knowledge is Power: Decades

Knowledge is Power isn't quite a game, as it's actually a tie-in release for a PS4 title. The cool thing is that you can use this app to control the PS4 quiz-based release. As questions are asked the optional answers will pop up on any Android device using this app while connected to the PS4 title. The first to answer the question correctly wins that round. The PS4 game supports up to five players at once.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Idle Elections

The US midterm elections were a thing this past week, so it makes sense that a game with a voting theme would be published on the Play Store. Idle Elections is, of course, an idle game, and it's your job to become a successful politician by tapping on your screen with furious intent. Well, that's until you can set the game up to tap for you, and then it's smooth sailing from there.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bang The Blocks

Bang The Blocks is an avoidance game mixed with the fun of blowing stuff up. The bottom half of the screen is used as a digital touchpad area that can control a ball on the top of the screen. This ball has to avoid all blocks on the field, all while you try to blow them up with the many bombs that you have to roll into. This task takes precision, which is what makes the game so challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Non-Stop Space Defense

Non-Stop Space Defense is a tower defense game that looks and plays a lot like Space Invaders. At the bottom of the screen, you will find four towers, and it's your job to upgrade them with unique abilities so that you can take out the many falling circles floating down the screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Fire Balls 3D

Fire Balls 3D is the latest VOODOO release, and just like the rest of its titles, this is a casual arcade game. Your goal is to shoot balls at a tower comprised of stacked rings. Of course, this would not be a game if there were no challenge, which is why there are obstacles that revolve around the tower that can block your balls. So make sure your aim is perfect, or else you may not be able to remove the entire tower of rings.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

GlowGrid 2

GlowGrid 2 is a slick tile matching game that embraces its old-school design with panache. The tiles and board take advantage of a bright neon theme, and some of the video effects look like that of a warped TV signal, which is a really nice touch. It's a perfect throwback game that pays homage to the greats while still doing its own thing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Bunnymare: Circus Escape

Bunnymare: Circus Escape is a puzzle-platformer with sixty levels that make up it's four unique worlds. There's a variety of mini-games to explore, not to mention three alternative endings. The gameplay can feel a little slow at times, though the levels are short, so you can still easily play this in small bursts during your downtime.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Spoorky

Spoorky is a pixel-based platformer, but that's not what makes this release unique. There is a level editor available for all players, and those levels can be shared online with friends. This feature gives this game an unlimited amount of replayability. The only caveat is that this is an online-only game, though you don't need a connection to work in the level editor, which is nice for long design sessions.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.49

Don Zombie - Kill the Undead!

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean fighting for your survival in a zombie apocalypse can't still be fun. Don Zombie plays like a classic action shooter, so you better believe you'll find plenty of cool weapons to arm yourself with. As you earn money and battle against the many hordes of zombies, you'll be able to upgrade your equipment so that you can slay every single undead that stumbles your way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $7.99

Hip Stage

Hip Stage is a ridiculously goofy hip-hop game. It mostly plays like an idle game, but instead of tapping on the screen, you swipe. There are plenty of power-ups at your disposal, especially once you have some cash to burn. This cash can then help you to earn more, all so you can eventually earn enough to form your own hip-hop crew. Then the world will be your hip-hop oyster.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

Pixel Petz

Minidragon's Pixel Petz is an adorable pet simulation game with pixel-based graphics. You can design your pets however you like, and you can even trade them with your friends. Like most pet sims you'll have to raise your digital animal from a youngster, so make sure you feed it every day and provide it with plenty of attention.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Red Siren: Space Defense

Red Siren: Space Defense is a gorgeous looking arcade shooter, which is really where this title shines. The gameplay is alright, but it can get monotonous after a while. Luckily there are plenty of interesting weapons to try out and upgrade, which can make all the difference when you have to blast some fools off the face of the planet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $42.99

My Talking Tom 2

My Talking Tom 2 is the sequel to the hit virtual pet game My Talking Tom. Just like in the original, you get to raise Tom from a baby, and then raise him as if he were a real live pet. This means you'll have to feed and play with Tom throughout the day, all while keeping track of his health and supplying medicine whenever he doesn't feel well.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Crazy Dino Park

Crazy Dino Park is part fossil discovery game and part park-builder. When digging for the many different fossils, you'll also happen across plenty of lost treasures. You can use the money from those finds to build and grow a dinosaur theme park. There is also a side-game where you get to fill out your dinopedia by mixing and combining all sorts of different fossils.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Power Rangers: All Stars

Power Rangers: All Stars is a title that had a lengthy closed beta testing phase, and it was only just officially released on the Play Store this week. It's a new card-based strategy game from Nexon, and like most Chinese-made free-to-play games it indeed has a popular IP slapped on top of a familiar gameplay setup. It pretty much plays just like Netmarble's Marvel: Future Fight. So if you enjoyed Future Fight but are looking for something with a Power Rangers theme, Nexon has you covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Panzer League

Panzer League is the latest real-time 3v3 strategy game to land on Android. This particular release is themed around many different tanks that each have their own unique abilities. Like most free-to-play games of this nature you'll have to grind your way up the leaderboard slowly, all while improving your tanks every chance you get.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $124.99

