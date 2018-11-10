Motorola has already released the kernel source code for most of the Moto E5 variants, including the E5 Plus and E5 Play Android Go Edition. However, the code for the plain E5 has not been available for developers to tinker with — until now.

Motorola just uploaded the Android 8.0 Oreo kernel source code for the regular Moto E5 (codename 'Nora') to GitHub. With this, developers can more easily create custom ROMs and recovery partitions for the phone. You can download the package from the source link below.