At any given time, Google always has overlapping projects and products, and that is especially true for the company's health initiatives. Google Fit tracks fitness and exercise, Digital Wellbeing on Android limits your smartphone usage, and so on. Google has now hired former Geisinger CEO David Feinberg to oversee all health initiatives at the company, including products still under development.

According to CNBC, Feinberg will report directly to Google's artificial intelligence head Jeff Dean, but will also work with CEO Sundar Pichai. From 2015 to now, he served as President and CEO of Geisinger, a health care company based in Pennsylvania. The report says Feinberg will coordinate the health features in Google Fit, Nest, Google Search, Google Brain, and the company's cloud business.

Jeff Dean at Google confirmed the hire on Twitter, saying, "We're thrilled to welcome Dr. David Feinberg to help us organize our health efforts at Google and enhance our collaborations with Verily and across Alphabet. I’m looking forward to his help in using AI to improve healthcare globally!"