





Four years on, there's really only one Android TV device you should buy: the NVIDIA Shield. The problem is that NVIDIA's box tends to cost more than all the lesser over-the-top streamers. You get more for your money, and there are occasional sales. Like right now, for example. The Shield TV is on sale for $139.99 on Amazon, which is $39 off the usual price.

The version on sale today is the base model from 2017. That's when NVIDIA rolled out the tiny redesigned unit. It only has 16GB of internal storage (the 500GB version is physically larger), but you can connect USB storage to add more content to your device. Despite being a few years old, the Shield still has more power than most set-top boxes with its Tegra X1 SoC.

The Shield comes with the remote but not the game controller. You'll have to buy that separately for around $50 if you want to play games on the Shield. The Shield has free Prime shipping, and it'll arrive on the same day if you're near an Amazon distribution center. So far, we don't see this sale price available from any other retailers.