Black Friday seems to have become a season, as we're seeing more and more "Black Friday" deals in effect well in advance of the day. A lot of them are pretty good, though. For example, right now, Best Buy has the Jaybird X3 Sport wireless earbuds for $59.99, less than half what they originally cost.

While they're not Jaybird's latest and greatest, the X3 have pretty much every feature that makes newer Jaybird buds appealing: they sound great, they're comfortable, and you can tweak the equalizer using the Jaybird app. They're not IP certified like the X4 or either of the Tarah headsets, but they're still sweat-resistant.

The sale price is one of several early Black Friday deals Best Buy is running in the days leading up to the annual retail apocalypse. If you're looking for some good wireless earbuds, you could definitely do worse; pick these up before the actual day and save yourself the headache.