As we always say, it wouldn't be a Google device launch with a few bumps along the way. If one of those bumps caused you to break your shiny new Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you could be in for a rude awakening. For many owners, there does not appear to be any way to repair the phone right now.

Naturally, your first instinct would be to check Google's mail-in repair service. However, it only supports the first and second-gen Pixels right now. Next, how about Google's official repair partner uBreakiFix? According to various reports around the internet, no stores have the parts in stock for immediate repairs and estimated wait times to order them are as long as a month.

I've called two local uBreakiFix locations to ask about replacement displays, both of which told me they had no parts and would have to order them from Google. Neither knew how long the wait would be until the order was placed but one estimated it would be a week or more.

We've reached out to Google to see when it plans to add the Pixel 3 and 3 XL to the online repair tool and increase the availability of parts. For the time being, hold onto that Pixel 3 tight. If you haven't purchased yet, maybe consider the Preferred Care add-on. That guarantees you an overnight replacement phone if you break yours.