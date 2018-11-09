As you may remember, Vine was a simple app with short looping videos. It gained immense popularity and was acquired by Twitter in 2013 but was unceremoniously discontinued late in 2016 amid strong competition from Snapchat and Instagram. If you're still mourning its loss, you'll be pleased to hear that the Vine founder is making another app.

Byte is the name of this new video app, and it'll be launching to the public in Spring 2019. With some irony, Don Hofmann announced the news on Twitter, and there's also a page of for the new app with a hello wave as its only post so far. If you go to byte.co you can enter your email address to receive updates.

Little else is known about the app at present, but we can assume it will function much the same as its predecessor. Snapchat's failings in recent years may have opened the door for another Vine-style app to exist again, but Instagram's Stories will prove difficult to compete with. Content creators may want to sign up to the Byte Creators Program.