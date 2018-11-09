Article Contents
Friday is here! Another week is coming to a close, so that means it's time for one more round of app sales. Today's list features some notable games (and even an app), including a few Asmodee titles and the recently-launched Teslagrad.
Free
Apps
- Liveno Chat Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Learn French with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- APN Notificator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Betting Doctor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- EJuice Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Raiders in my pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Beneath the Basement $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Football Challenger - League $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dr. Panda Firefighters $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memory Game - Official $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- PassLand VIP : Soccer Hero $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Alexis Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PieCons - Ultimate Android 9.0 Pie-inspired Icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Stonehenge Magic Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Timmy Fish Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Gear Navigation: Google Maps Navi on Samsung Watch $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Simple Pro for Facebook & more $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- EASA Part-66 Training $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 3 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Splendor $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Twilight Struggle $6.99 -> $4.85; Sale ends in 3 days
- Minaurs $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freebloks VIP $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Teslagrad $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 6 days
- Twister - Best Ride Simulators $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WordMix Pro $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alter Dogma $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Princess $2.49 -> $1.59; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- A Better Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- At the Arcade 3D Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dynasty Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grey Alien Head Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ELEV8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments