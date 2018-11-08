Do you want a cheap Google Assistant speaker for every room in your house? Even the garage, the closet, and the laundry room? Then you may want to think quick and act quicker. Best Buy is discounting its Insignia smart speakers now, and you can grab them for $20 or $25, depending on whether you want some portability or not.

Just two days ago, I covered the Insignia's recent feature additions: they now support outgoing calls, Assistant routines, and, even better, can be paired in the Home app to act as stereo speakers with dedicated left and right channels. No other Google Assistant speaker can do that, except the super expensive Home Max. This makes the Insignia quite a catch, if you ask me.

Both speakers have an alarm clock and display, Bluetooth and WiFi, and act like Chromecast targets. Being Assistant speakers, you can also ask them questions, trigger smart home actions, check for calculations and conversions, get translations, play multi-room music, and do everything a Google Home does — more or less.

The regular Smart Speaker has an MSRP of $100 but we've seen it drop to $40 quite often. It's now $20, half that price, so you can get two for your stereo setup for the price of one previously. The Smart Portable Speaker has an MSRP of $150 but it usually goes for around $45. The drop to $25 is also nearly half that price. Beside having 5hrs of battery life when unplugged, it also has better bass thanks to a down-firing woofer.

If you need to know more about other users' opinion of these, check the comment thread on our previous article. Feedback, I'd say, is generally very positive. Do it quickly though, because you may want to jump on that sweet deal before the prices shoot back up again.