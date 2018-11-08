In one of the scariest product announcements in recent years (should have done on Halloween, amirite?), Facebook unveiled its video calling devices last month. The Portal and Portal+ are now beginning to ship to anyone who was silly enough to pre-order one, and you can even go out and buy them in shops.

Facebook assures us these products were "built with privacy and security in mind," but I still don't think I want a Facebook-connected eye anywhere in my home. Each to their own, though. The smaller Portal has a 10-inch screen and costs $199, while the larger, rotatable Portal+ goes for $349 — they're both Amazon Alexa-enabled.

You can get buy them from Facebook directly, Amazon (online and in Amazon Books stores), or Best Buy (Online and in-store). There's even a deal that lets you save $100 when you buy two Portal devices — why buy one when you can get two? Fork it, why not by four? Or six? One for every room in the house.