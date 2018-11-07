WiFi streaming is all the rage these days, and Spotify has long had a proprietary solution that works with certain speakers. Spotify Connect has only been available to Premium subscribers in the past, but that's about to change.

According to What Hi-Fi?, a new Commercial Partners SDK available to wireless audio manufacturers will allow Spotify users on the free tier to use Connect to stream music over compatible speakers. If you've been contending with Bluetooth up to now, and you don't want to pay for Premium, this could be a real bonus. Hardware makers will need to update current devices for them to support the new feature.

The free tier has been getting a lot of love lately, with the addition of On Demand Playlists and Google Home support. This change of direction for Spotify could be a good way of drawing new users, but it will also make some consider if they really need to pay for the extra features that come with Premium.