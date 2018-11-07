ARCore updates generally just bring support to a set of both old and new Android devices, but every once in a while we're treated to something pretty unexpected. In the latest version, new profiles can be found for one, or maybe even two currently unreleased Google devices. The first of these devices bares the Bonito name, originally expected to be a mid-range Pixel phone. There's also a brand new fish-themed codename that may represent an entirely new device: Sargo.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk. All screenshots and images are real unless otherwise stated, and images are only altered to remove personal information.

New devices

Like previous ARCore updates, device support is managed with a set of unique device profiles. The first release of v1.5 came out back in September and added 20 new profiles; but since then there have been minor updates that slipped in a new model here or there. Between that update and now, there have been 8 additions, but only 6 can be linked directly to known devices:

Huawei Mate 20 X [HWEVR] Honor 8X [HWJSN-H] Honor Magic 2 [HWTNY]

OnePlus OnePlus 6T [OnePlus6TSingle] * The going theory is this is T-Mobile's model since it has only one SIM slot.

Xiaomi MIX 3 [perseus]



Raw profile names

HWEVR_accelerometer-icm20690_LITEON

HWEVR_accelerometer-icm20690_OFILM

HWEVR_accelerometer-icm20690_SUNNY

HWEVR_accelerometer-lsm6dsm_LITEON

HWEVR_accelerometer-lsm6dsm_OFILM

HWEVR_accelerometer-lsm6dsm_SUNNY

HWJSN-H_accelerometer-bmi160_FOXCONN

HWJSN-H_accelerometer-bmi160_OFILMOV

HWJSN-H_accelerometer-bmi160_QTECH

HWJSN-H_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_FOXCONN

HWJSN-H_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_OFILMOV

HWJSN-H_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_QTECH

HWTNY_accelerometer-bmi160_OFILM

HWTNY_accelerometer-bmi160_OFILMOV

HWTNY_accelerometer-bmi160_SUNNY

HWTNY_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_OFILM

HWTNY_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_OFILMOV

HWTNY_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_SUNNY

OnePlus6TSingle

perseus

sargo bonitoHWEVR_accelerometer-icm20690_LITEONHWEVR_accelerometer-icm20690_OFILMHWEVR_accelerometer-icm20690_SUNNYHWEVR_accelerometer-lsm6dsm_LITEONHWEVR_accelerometer-lsm6dsm_OFILMHWEVR_accelerometer-lsm6dsm_SUNNYHWJSN-H_accelerometer-bmi160_FOXCONNHWJSN-H_accelerometer-bmi160_OFILMOVHWJSN-H_accelerometer-bmi160_QTECHHWJSN-H_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_FOXCONNHWJSN-H_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_OFILMOVHWJSN-H_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_QTECHHWTNY_accelerometer-bmi160_OFILMHWTNY_accelerometer-bmi160_OFILMOVHWTNY_accelerometer-bmi160_SUNNYHWTNY_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_OFILMHWTNY_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_OFILMOVHWTNY_accelerometer-lsm6ds3-c_SUNNYOnePlus6TSingleperseussargo

Bonito and Sargo

The two devices that can't be linked to known hardware have the codenames Bonito and Sargo. The Bonito name was originally spotted in the Google Lens app and leaked by Roland Quandt. Expected to contain a Snapdragon 710, the device fits well into the mid-range category that befits the Bonito name.

Many questioned if Bonito had been cancelled once it was clear that only Crosshatch and Blueline (3 and 3 XL) be announced at Google's October event; but with the name now appearing in ARCore, it looks more likely that it was simply intended for launch at a later time. Quandt's tweet didn't explicitly give a release window for this device, but it did reference a Nokia-branded phone with the same SoC that was slated for the end of 2018. Perhaps this could suggest something is planned for early 2019.

The Sargo codename also follows Google's fish-based naming convention. To be clear, there's no immediately corroborating evidence that this is a Google-branded phone — it simply matches a known fish name, can't be linked to a known codename for another phone, and was added at the same time as another Google device — so yes, this is speculation.

I'm reluctant to base many assumptions on the namesake fish, but if any detail stands out from the Wikipedia entry, it would have to be that this species is relatively small at just 22 centimeters (8.6 inches). This could frame Bonito as the first mid-range Pixel phone while Sargo takes a position as the smaller of the two, much like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Of course, it could turn out to be even more budget-oriented, possibly even running as an Android One or Android Go phone. But again, this is purely speculative, so we should consider the possibility that it's not even a phone.

Download

The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.