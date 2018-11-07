Android applications can have issues when you're not on the latest version – especially ones that integrate with external services (social media, email, etc). Many apps, like Snapchat, have built-in checks to determine if they are out of date, and prompt users to install the latest version from the Play Store. Google today announced a new API that allows apps to install updates while you use them.
The aptly-named 'In-app Updates API' gives applications more control over how they can check for and install updates. Here's how Google describes it:
You’ll have two options with this API; the first is a full-screen experience for critical updates when you expect the user to wait for the update to be applied immediately. The second option is a flexible update, which means the user can keep using the app while the update is downloaded. You can completely customize the update flow so it feels like part of your app.
The API is currently being tested with a handful of partners, and will become available to all developers soon. More information is available at the source link below.
- Source:
- Android Developers Blog
Comments