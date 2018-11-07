For years, it was rumored that Android Studio would eventually be supported on Chrome OS. It's now possible to run the IDE on Chromebooks through Linux app support, which was announced at I/O earlier this year and began to roll out in the stable Chrome OS channel in September. Android Studio mostly works on Chrome OS already, but Google is making it official.

Starting early next year, Chrome OS will be an officially-supported platform for Android Studio, alongside macOS/Windows/Linux. This likely means that any Chrome OS-specific bugs will be fixed, and we might even see deeper integration with Chromebooks. Perhaps developers will be able to test applications instantly on Chrome OS, instead of having to use an emulator or an external Android phone/tablet.

There are instructions on Google's site for trying out the Chrome OS preview build, but that page has been live since Google I/O (the Internet Archive has a copy from July 31).