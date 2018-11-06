TWRP, short for TeamWin Recovery Project, is the custom recovery of choice for most in the Android modding community. With TWRP, users can do things like install custom ROMs, root their phone, and complete full backups — as long as their device is supported. Luckily, the list includes a broad range of phones and tablets, and it just keeps growing. Since our last roundup, TWRP came to devices including the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, Moto G6, and Nokia 6.1.

See the full list of new additions below:

As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.

Official TWRP App
Official TWRP App
Download QR-Code
Official TWRP App
Developer: Team Win LLC
Price: Free+