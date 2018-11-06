TWRP, short for TeamWin Recovery Project, is the custom recovery of choice for most in the Android modding community. With TWRP, users can do things like install custom ROMs, root their phone, and complete full backups — as long as their device is supported. Luckily, the list includes a broad range of phones and tablets, and it just keeps growing. Since our last roundup, TWRP came to devices including the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, Moto G6, and Nokia 6.1.

See the full list of new additions below:

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (sakura)

Nokia 6 (2017) (PLE)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (daisy)

Nokia 6.1 (PL2)

Motorola Moto G6 (ali)

Samsung Galaxy Ace 4 (SM-G316HU) (vivalto5mve3g)

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (discovery)

Xiaomi MI 6X (wayne)

As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.