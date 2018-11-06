The Pixel Slate, Google's new Chrome OS tablet, was revealed at the company's October hardware event, but never got a solid launch date. We watched with bated breath as it passed through the FCC last week, hoping that meant we'd see the new device soon — and it seems that our hope wasn't misplaced. The device is now available for pre-order at Best Buy and the Google Store in the US, with both listings revealing a late November release.
The Google Store page shows an estimated delivery window between November 29th and 30th at the end of the checkout process, while Best Buy notes that the release day is November 22nd, which matches up with the release date listed for the Pixelbook Pen in Midnight Blue.
Google Store pricing is as follows:
- $599 for Intel Celeron 3965Y/4GB RAM/32GB storage
- $699 for Intel Celeron 3965Y/8GB RAM/64GB storage
- $799 for 8th Gen/Intel Core m3/8GB RAM/64GB storage
- $999 for 8th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB storage
- $1,599 for 8th Gen Intel Core i7/16GB RAM/256GB storage
The options for the Slate on Best Buy are a bit more limited. See below:
- $799 or $44.39 per month over 18 months for 8th Gen Intel Core m3/8GB RAM/64GB storage
- $999 or $55.50 per month over 18 months for 8th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB storage
- $1,599 or $88.84 per month over 18 months for 8th Gen Intel Core i7/8GB RAM/256GB storage
Those same three models (along with matching price tags) are also now available for pre-order through B&H. If you'd rather do your shopping on Amazon, you can also find the Core m3/8GB RAM, Core i5/8GB RAM, and Core i7/16GB RAM models through the online retailer.
As is often the case with these things, if you're not in the US, you might have to wait a bit longer for pre-orders to pop up. If you're a Canadian, for instance, Google isn't offering pre-orders for the tablet just yet. Those in the UK, though, can head to the British Google Store to place their order now.
- Source:
- Best Buy,
- Google Store
