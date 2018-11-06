Google's history with Android Easter eggs goes all the way back to Gingerbread when it snuck a weird phone zombie painting into the OS. Ever since then, you've been able to tap on the version number to get a neat little animation or game. The Android Pie bonus was a little disappointing, but it's improved on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Those phones have a hidden drawing app Easter egg.

To get the drawing app, you need to go through the old Easter egg. Open the settings and find the version number under System > About phone. Tap that a few times, and you get the trippy "P" logo we've all come to know. Tap that a few more times, and you get a drawing UI.

The Easter egg doesn't have a ton of features, but you can make some fun stuff. You can pick from several colors, adjust the brush size, and recall previous colors with the eyedropper. The app appears to fake pressure sensitivity by measuring how much surface area your finger covers.

For the time being, you'll only get this Easter egg on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. We've checked a few other Pie phones, and none of them have it—not even the older Pixels.