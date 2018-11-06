With its latest phone, OnePlus has graduated from 'flagship on a budget' to be a true contender for the best smartphone around. Check out Ryne's review if you don't believe me. Open sales started in the US several days ago, but it's now available to buy in Europe too.

Unlike in the US, where T-Mobile is the exclusive carrier, numerous networks across Europe stock the OnePlus 6T. If you just want a SIM-free model, the best option is still directly from OnePlus — use our referral link to get £20/€20 off accessories (and also benefit the AP team in the process).

Here's a roundup of other places you can buy it in some of the main European markets:

UK

EE — From £39 per month with a £50 upfront fee offering unlimited UK minutes, unlimited texts and a 1GB data allowance.

Vodafone — From £42 per month, with a £29 upfront fee, offering 16GB data. Available on Red Extra,

O2 — From £42.75 a month, with £40 upfront cost with 20GB data.

SIM-free — from £499 — OnePlus, Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis

Germany

SIM-free — from €549 — Amazon

France

Bouygues — from €8 per month, with a €149.90 upfront fee.

SIM-free — from €559 — Amazon

Spain

SIM-free — from €549 — Amazon

Italy

SIM-free — from €559 — Amazon, MediaWorld

The Netherlands

Belsimpel — from €38 per month and no upfront fee, with 5GB data.

Finland

Telia — for €15.25 per month with no upfront fee.

DNA — €15,24/month 36 months with no upfront fee.

Elisa — for €15.24 per month with no upfront fee.

Sweden

Telenor — from 219 SEK per month.

Denmark

Telia — for 99 DKK and 195,75 DKK per month.

YouSee — 149 DKK per month with 5 GB data.

Telenor — 140DKK per month.

3DK — 150 DKK upfront and with 20GB data.

Already bought a OnePlus 6T? There's a poll for that.