A couple of months ago, we saw some supposed leaked images of a Nokia phone with five cameras on the back. It wasn't enough to go on at the time and looked like it could be a crazy fake, but new information leads us to believe such a device is indeed coming.

These images come from the usually reliable @OnLeaks, in partnership with 91mobiles. He's provided a selection of renders, some in 5K, and a 360-degree video. As well as the hexagonal penta-camera setup (with dual-tone flash and another proximity sensor) using Zeiss lenses, this new report also claims that the phone will be called the Nokia 9 and include a nostalgic nod to 'PureView' in the branding.

It's unclear what exactly any of the five cameras are for, but some other rumored specs for the device are discussed, such as a possible 5.9-inch QHD display and a fingerprint reader under the screen. It's expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 chip and up to 8GB of RAM. Wireless charging is also predicted, but sadly there doesn't appear to be a headphone jack. There's also no notch in sight, which will please many, I'm sure.

That rounds up the rumors about this device, but it's worth noting that nothing is confirmed yet — take it all with a pinch of proverbial seasoning. For now, let's just admire the renders.